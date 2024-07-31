Reviewing Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A PG&E 10.22% 11.76% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and PG&E’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.23 -$69.46 million N/A N/A PG&E $24.43 billion 1.96 $2.26 billion $1.12 16.37

PG&E has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alternus Clean Energy and PG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PG&E 0 2 7 0 2.78

PG&E has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given PG&E’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PG&E is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

PG&E beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. The company owns and operates interconnected transmission lines; electric transmission substations, distribution lines, transmission switching substations, and distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of distribution pipelines, backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. PG&E Corporation was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.