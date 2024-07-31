Reviewing Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunrun and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 7 13 0 2.65 Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 1 3.00

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 736.82%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Sunrun.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.26 billion 1.64 -$1.60 billion ($6.67) -2.51 Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 14.26 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -2.78

This table compares Sunrun and Amprius Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -68.22% -3.58% -1.15% Amprius Technologies -350.70% -59.58% -38.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Sunrun on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

