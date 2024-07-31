RGC Resources (RGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.16.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

