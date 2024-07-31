Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Rimini Street Stock Down 24.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 345,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,081. The company has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Rimini Street has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.43.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.62 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rimini Street
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.