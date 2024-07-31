Robert W. Baird Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

In related news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $156,455,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after buying an additional 1,171,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

