Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,867 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

RBLX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 234,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

