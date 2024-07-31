Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 24741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
