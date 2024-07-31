Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 24741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

