Rune Price Tops $4.54 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00006899 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $22,560.92 and $30,430.27 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.77718016 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $131,862.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

