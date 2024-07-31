Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.7 %

RYAN stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.