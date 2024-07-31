Ryan Specialty (RYAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.7 %
RYAN stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.
Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.