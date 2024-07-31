Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC SBIGY remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
