Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Safety Shot Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHOTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797. Safety Shot has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
About Safety Shot
