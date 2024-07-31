Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Safety Shot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797. Safety Shot has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.