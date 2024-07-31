Sanofi Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

