Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

