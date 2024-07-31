Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $182.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,228.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

