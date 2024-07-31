Scotiabank Boosts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.27.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
