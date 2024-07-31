Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $2,955.33 and a 1-year high of $3,862.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Seaboard by 18.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

