Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $69.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Pilcher Ciafone Katherine 3,666 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pilcher Ciafone Katherine 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 91,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

