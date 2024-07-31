Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,390 shares of company stock worth $4,992,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,597,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

