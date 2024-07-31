Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,733 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

