Sezzle (SEZL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Sezzle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sezzle Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SEZL opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $452.74 million and a P/E ratio of 35.08. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
