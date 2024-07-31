Sezzle (SEZL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Sezzle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEZL opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $452.74 million and a P/E ratio of 35.08. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,469 shares of company stock worth $6,627,321. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

