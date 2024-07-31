Shake Shack (SHAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shake Shack Price Performance
NYSE:SHAK opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
