Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 160,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.