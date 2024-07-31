Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Drops By 12.5%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.20% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

