Short Interest in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Drops By 14.6%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $243.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.