Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Decreases By 17.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of BETR traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.51. 751,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.47. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.30 and a 12 month high of 60.90.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.