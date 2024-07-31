Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Increases By 14.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE CIM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 10,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.