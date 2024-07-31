Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Drops By 5.9%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKX. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in CKX Lands by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 140,069 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in CKX Lands in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in CKX Lands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CKX opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.