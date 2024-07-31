Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 12.1%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 44,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,532. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $959.05 million for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coloplast A/S will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

