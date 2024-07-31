Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Rises By 8.0%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 1,648,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,855. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Constellium has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after buying an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.