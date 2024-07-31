Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Decreases By 11.9%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,712. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $95.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

