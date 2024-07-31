Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Grows By 22.2%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
DFLIW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 9,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Dragonfly Energy
