Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Grows By 22.2%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

DFLIW remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 9,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

