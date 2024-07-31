Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rises By 21.8%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,727,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 3,059,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,862. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

