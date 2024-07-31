Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Decreases By 7.0%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,695 shares of company stock worth $1,835,670 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. 371,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,391. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

