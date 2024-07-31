Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Declines By 12.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,166. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Featured Stories

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

