Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Declines By 12.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,166. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
