Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expands By 23.2%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %
GAMB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 152,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.83.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
