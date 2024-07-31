Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Expands By 19.5%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

CATH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,206. The company has a market capitalization of $874.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

