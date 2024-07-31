Short Interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Increases By 8.5%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $107,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $215,000.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 573,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 1.41. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

