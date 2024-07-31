Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Decreases By 17.8%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,047,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.1 days.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of HMSNF stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

