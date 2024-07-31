Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Drops By 6.6%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HITI remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

