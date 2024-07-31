Short Interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Drops By 6.6%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
NASDAQ:HITI remained flat at $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
