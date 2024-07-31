Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Declines By 6.5%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 974,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $498.00. 102,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.73 and its 200 day moving average is $596.15. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.04.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

