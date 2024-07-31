Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Decreases By 15.8%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,244.3 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HUFAF remained flat at $12.20 on Tuesday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

