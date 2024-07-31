Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreases By 7.9%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,076. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

