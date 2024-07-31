Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Expands By 21.2%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.