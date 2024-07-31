Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rises By 13.7%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Itron by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,791 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 32.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 118,416.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

ITRI traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,653. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

