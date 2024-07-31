Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 22.9%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after purchasing an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 213.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

