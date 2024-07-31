Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Increases By 20.5%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 56,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,486. The company has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. SHF has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 50.38% and a negative net margin of 79.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SHF Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHFS Free Report ) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

