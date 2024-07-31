Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expands By 16.7%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $505.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
