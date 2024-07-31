Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $296.83 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $296.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,109.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.00659720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00109551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00033791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00077052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

