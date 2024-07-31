Sidoti Csr Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

