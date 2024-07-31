Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC remained flat at $13.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,529. Silicom has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

